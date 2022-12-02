David Hagen, 60, Sartell

October 23, 1962 - November 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 06, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for David Leon Hagen, age 60, who passed away at his home on November 29, 2022, following a courageous four-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Fr. Ron Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4-7 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour before the funeral service on Tuesday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

David was born on October 23, 1962 to Leon and Madelyn (Weihrauch) Hagen in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1981. He attended St. John's University and St. Cloud State University and received a B.S. Degree in Education, Special Education and Coaching in 1987. David continued his education in Wisconsin obtaining a Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 2000. David was united in marriage to Julie Lutgen on June 15, 1991 at St. Paul’s Church in St. Cloud, MN. They were blessed with three children Parker, Gabrielle and Shaelyn. David was a wonderful husband and father. His wife and children were the light and the loves of his life.

David was employed as an educator and coach for twenty years in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He worked as a general contractor building condominiums in a development in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and later worked in sales and sales management. Dave’s greatest strength as a dedicated, hardworking teacher, coach and sales manager was his ability to lead. He had a gift for recognizing the strengths and abilities of others. He loved motivating students and employees and conversing helping them to reach their potential.

Sports were a significant part of David's life. He was passionate about the sport of swimming, starting his successful swimming career at the age of ten and continuing through his college years. His passion for swimming led to coaching high school swimming for 26 years. Dave also coached tennis at the high school level and so greatly enjoyed opportunities to coach some of his son’s Little League Baseball teams and his YMCA youth football team in Eau Claire, WI.

David loved spending time with his family. Their favorite family activity was boating on Gull Lake in the Brainerd Lakes area. Dave loved to frequent the sandbar and the many eating establishments around the lake. Years ago, David rigged his 22 foot deck boat with a camping enclosure and all necessary camping equipment and delighted in taking his family camping along St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers.

David was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He spent many, many days at St. John’s University walking the trails with his wife and conversing with God through nature. He was devoted to a Sunday night ritual of visiting the St. John’s Abbey to light a candle and pray. David didn't question his illness or waver in his faith. Instead, he accepted his disease, steadfastly did everything in his power to thwart its progression, grew in his faith, and became a profound example of strength and courage to all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his children Parker (Emily), Gabrielle (fiancé Darek Stachowski) and Shaelyn all of Sartell; his Father, Leon Hagen of St. Cloud; his sister, Linda Hagen of St. Cloud; his mother-in-law, Kathy Lutgen of St. Cloud; his in-laws, Lisa (Rob) Poganski of St. Cloud and Kari (Jeremy) Mendel of St. Cloud; 5 nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Madelyn (Weihrauch) Hagen, his grandparents, Sylvia (Hawkins) Weihrauch and Walter Weihrauch and Alice (Wuerzer) Hagen and Joseph Hagen; his father-in-law Richard Lutgen; his godparents, Virginia and Vincent Meyer and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.