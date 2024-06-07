David G. Hartz, 66, Cold Spring

June 25, 1957 - June 3, 2024

David G. Hartz, age 66, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Mille Lacs Health Care System, Onamia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at The Church of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, MN with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am at church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

David Hartz was born in Newark, NJ, to George and Barbara (Subocz) Hartz. He had a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Duke University and taught at the College of St Benedict - St. John’s University for 30 years. An accomplished marathon runner, David loved sports, puzzles, and gardening.

David is survived by his wife, Marina Martin; daughter, Sarah Hartz-Martin; and brothers, George and Raymond Hartz.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mille Lacs Health Care System in Onamia for the wonderful care they provided David.

Flowers/donations can be sent to the Church of St. Joseph, 12 West Minnesota St, St. Joseph, MN 56374.