David G. Fuller, 68, Maple Lake

September 24, 1952 - January 31, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Maple Lake for David G. Fuller, age 68, of Maple Lake who died Sunday at his home. Rev. John Meyer will officiate and private burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Maple Lake. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church in Maple Lake.

Dave was born September 24, 1952 in Buffalo to Russell and Al Jean (Lemke) Fuller. He married Kathleen Smith on July 14, 1973 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Dave was a Mechanic for Consolidated Freightways for 25 years and All State Leasing, retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in their sporting events. Dave was a humble, simple, easy-going man with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Kay of Maple Lake; children, Mandy (Mike) Kolbach of Anaheim Hills, CA, Nicole (Ryan) Hebl of Bradenton, FL, Todd (Katie) of Moorhead, Matt (Elsie McCormic) of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Chole, T.J., Chase, Sydney and Saylor; siblings, Bruce (Christine) of Monticello, Susan (John) Ward of Buffalo, Stanley (Terri) of Maple Lake, Bradley of Cass Lake and Kevin (Nancy) of Cass Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents.