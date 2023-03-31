David G. Ek, 90, Sartell

August 9, 1932 - March 29, 2023

Mass of Christian burial for David G. Ek, age 90, of Sartell, MN, will be on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 1:30 PM in the Historic St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

David Gunner Ek passed away peacefully on March 29, 2023, in Sartell, MN due to complications of Covid. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gunner and Anita (Layeux). He is survived by his wife Kay (Sartell), daughter Sue (St. Cloud), son Joe (Ft Wayne, IN), son Tom and his wife Mary (St. Paul) and their children David, twins Anna and William, Andrew, Carolynn and Matthew.

Dave was born August 9, 1932, in Minneapolis and attended St. Charles Borromeo Grade School, De La Salle High School and graduated from St. Thomas College in St. Paul. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War and won several awards for marksmanship. After graduation Dave worked for the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Transportation in administrative roles and then later retired as the Associate Administrator of the Minnesota State Correctional Facility - St. Cloud.

Faith and family were the cornerstones of Dave's life. He was strongly pro-life and supported Kay in her work with Natural Family Planning. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a Knight Commander With Star of the Order Of The Holy Sepulchre Of Jerusalem.

Dave and Kay were avid travelers, visiting Australia, Europe, the Holy Land and Guatemala. They loved the time they spent at their winter home in Sun City West, AZ.

Dave loved to read. He also enjoyed home repair, automobiles, and their dog Gretel. He had an easy laugh and terrific sense of humor. He was known for his deep kindness, patience, and acceptance. Always slow to judge, he brought peace and tranquility to those around him. Late in his life when his eyesight and mobility were limited the phrase he uttered most often was "thank you".

The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to Therapy Suites Sartell for the wonderful, loving care he received in his final days.