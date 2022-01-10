David F. Gaida, 75, St. Cloud

November 28, 1946 - January 7, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David F. Gaida, 75 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate and burial will be at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Holdingford. Visitation will be 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

David Felix Gaida was born on November 28, 1946 in St. Cloud to Felix and Bernice (Epsky) Gaida. He grew up in Holdingford on the family farm. This, by David, was lovingly known as “God’s Country” and even though he moved into the city, he always enjoyed returning to his roots and breathing in the “fresh country air.” He was valued, trusted and appreciated for his sense of humor. David was the owner and operator of Gaida Realty, with his son, David, Jr., and he was very dedicated to his business. He worked hard and instilled that strong work ethic in his children. David loved to fish, putz in the garage and spend time with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his kindness, his wit, and having a very strong faith. The three most important things in David’s life, in order, were God, family and work.

Survivors include his wife, Jean of St. Cloud; children, Tina (Bruce Schreiner) of Sauk Rapids, Dave, Jr. (René Knippel) of St. Cloud, Michael (Gina) of Sartell and Jonathan (Chelsea Gray) of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Jake, Tori, Will, Ciena, Knox, Jonathan, and Ella; and sisters, Judy (Michael) Higgins of Berlin, MD, Joyce of St. Cloud and Jean Jones of Eagan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Nistler and brother in law, Doug Nistler.

Memorials are preferred to St. Anthony’s Church.