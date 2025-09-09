September 24, 1931 - September 4, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

David M. Currie, age 93 of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home on September 4, 2025. Funeral Word Service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, Becker, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:00AM at church on Thursday. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Burial will take place at 12:00 noon Friday, September 12, 2025 at Ely Cemetery, Ely, Minnesota with Military Honors. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

David Morse Currie was born on September 24, 1931 to Sidney and Selma Currie. Dave grew up in the Cloverdale, MN area and he graduated from Hinckley High School in 1949. Dave served our country proudly in the United States Army. He was a commercial Truck Driver and was a collector of everything. Dave enjoyed bird watching, classic country and country western music and he was devoted to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Mary; his children Greg ( Lucy) Currie, Steven Currie, Teresa Currie, Daniel Currie, Cheryl (Ron) Bialik; step children, Rick (Diane) Halverson, Ken (Julie) Halverson, Lori (Matt) Hook; sister Maryann Lundorff; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Millie Lou in 1987 of Reed, Oklahoma and brother Conrad Currie.