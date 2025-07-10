November 21, 1960 - June 30, 2025

Private Services will be held at a later date for David C. Northwest, age 64, who passed away Monday, June 30, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

David was born November 21, 1960 in St. Cloud to Melvin and Leona (Hansen) Lardy. He was self-employed doing home remodeling, he loved his job and took pride in his work.

David is survived by his mother, Leona of St. Cloud; son, Brian (Ashley) Lardy of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Harper and Alyssa; siblings, Donna Lardy of Sauk Rapids, Dale Lardy of Brainerd, Doris Schyma of St. Cloud, Douglas Lardy of Willmar, Dennis (Jennifer) Lardy of Richmond, Duane Lardy of Willmar, Darwin (Carla) of Princeton, Darlene Lardy of St. Cloud and Doreen Lardy of St. Cloud; and many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Donald; brother-in-law, Dennis Schyma; and grandparents.