November 9, 1965 - December 3, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

A celebration of life will be held from 3-6PM on Tuesday December 9, 2025 at the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill in Sartell for David Brost, 60 of Avon who died Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Serenity Village in Avon.

David Eric Brost was born November 9, 1965 in Grand Junction, CO to Eddie & Carolyn (Sherlock) Brost. He lived with his mom and dad and his three older brothers, Will, Mark and Wayne in Grand Junction, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, in Sturgis, SD and in Boulder Canyon, between Sturgis and Deadwood. David was born with down syndrome. It never slowed him or prevented the joy and love he spread and received from all who ever met him in passing or those who embraced him for 60 years. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1986. He continued to live with his mom and dad until 2023 when he moved in with Mark and then was taken in by Will and his wife, DeeAnn, in Sartell, MN. In June of 2025 David moved into long term care at Serenity Village in Avon, MN. There he was embraced and loved by all, especially Heidi, until his passing. He was a sweetheart who spread joy.

He loved playing baseball and football with his brothers and later his niece and nephew, Jonna and Taylor. He loved his Cornhuskers and Broncos and carefully explained to others why they should also. He was the king of cribbage and his triumphant chortling was a clear reminder to all of his winning ways. (He also came to love the winning at meat raffles with his new friends in Minnesota.) He was named the godfather of Jonna & Taylor and self-designated himself as the godfather of Jonna’s girls, Maris & Tatum. They all knew they were watched over by the most diligent of guardian angels.

David made all of our lives better and more complete. He was a gift. Will and Mark are proud to be known as his “kid” brothers.

David is survived by his brothers, Will (DeeAnn), Mark, nieces & nephews, Jonna (Matt), Taylor (Julia), Angela, Mary, Berta and Jeremia; as well as five great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wayne and sister-in-law, Sherie.

David was a joy. He will be missed but held always in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Bible Ranch, 14676 Lone Tree Rd, Sturgis, SD 57785 or you may plant an Arbor Day Foundation tree in his honor at shop.arborday.org.