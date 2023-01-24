David A. Knutson, 80, Richmond

March 31, 1942 - January 20, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for David “Dave” A. Knutson, age 80, who passed away Friday at M Health Fairview Lakes in Wyoming, MN. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Dave was born March 31, 1942 in Benson to Sylvester and Myrtle (Houde) Knutson. He married Nancy (Larsen) Dragan on June 20, 1987 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Dave lived on Browns Lake in Richmond and was owner/operator of Ertl Hardware in Watkins. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he was involved in Bible Study. He was also a member of the Watkins Sportsman’s Club. Dave enjoyed metal detecting, woodworking, and watching and feeding the birds. He was very proud of his hardware store. Dave was gentle, kind, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and always was helping others.

Dave is survived by his wife, Nancy of Forest Lake; children, Troy Knutson of Alexandria, David (Rhonda) Dragan of East Bethel, and Sue (Howard) Schuetz of Pine City; sister, Estella A. Torres of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Jennifer Knutson.