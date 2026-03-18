August 31, 1943 - March 10, 2026

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David “Dave” J. Clement, 82 of St. Cloud, passed away on March 10, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud. A private burial will take place at a separate time at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Dave was born August 31, 1943, in St. Cloud to Edward “Clyde” and Bernice (Moreau) Clement. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. After returning home, he spent 35 years working as a technician for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company before retiring in 2001.

Dave was a proud member of CWA Local 7212 throughout his working years, serving first as Vice President and later as President for 20 years.

On, October 26, 1984 Dave married Marilyn (Waterman) Bettenberg in St. Cloud. They shared many good years together enjoying dancing, traveling, and spending winters at their home in Arizona. Marilyn meant the world to Dave, and they built a life full of memories together.

Dave was known for his strong work ethic and his willingness to help others. If something was broken, there was a good chance Dave could fix it. He enjoyed farming, working on tractors- especially John Deere, fishing, golfing, and playing cribbage.

Dave was a proud and supportive presence for his family. He loved cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, sharing stories, and making up silly songs for the littles. He was also known to occasionally throw in a sentence in German, laughing while doing so, knowing no one understood what he was saying.

Dave will be remembered as a hardworking, kind, and dependable man who loved his family, enjoyed the outdoors, and was always willing to lend a hand.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of St. Cloud; children, John (Rochell) of St. Cloud, Julie (Judd) Brown of Stillwater, Jodie (Mark) Johnson of Carlton; step-daughters, Renee Bettenberg (Larry Heberling) of Remer, and LeeAnne Bettenberg (Brad Strgar) of Chisholm; brothers and sisters, Delores Henderson, Harold (Lou), Jane Gohman, Ralph (Arlene), Don, Art, Bill (Laurie), Jerry (Rita), and Carol (Jim) Gulbranson; sisters-in-law, Adeline and Berta; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bob, Dick, Walter, Al and one grandson.