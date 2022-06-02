Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling.

State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and then...

..."if you or someone you know may be eligible as a front-line worker during the pandemic -- and all the criteria are on that website -- on June 8th go into the system and apply."

Grove says the application window will be open for 45 days beginning June 8th.

After that, the 500 million dollars authorized by the legislature will be evenly divided, with each eligible applicant receiving an equal payment not to exceed 15-hundred dollars.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.