Date Announced for Postponed Metro Bus Local Bus Roadeo

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has rescheduled the "Local Bus Roadeo" after postponing the competition last Thursday due to the weather.

The event has been rescheduled for June 6th at 11:00 a.m.

Metro Bus has been holding the competition for 40 years to test drivers' skills and vie for a chance to compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo.

Drivers from the Fixed Route, or large bus category, and drivers from the Dial-A-Ride, or small bus category, navigate a timed obstacle course.

In addition to the orange road cone obstacle course, there is an acceleration requirement and other tests mimicking real-life driving scenarios.

The "Roadeo" will be at the St. Cloud State University K-Lot near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

