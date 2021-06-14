Dassel Woman Killed in Head On Crash

CARVER -- A Dassel woman was killed in a head-on crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 7 in Watertown Township in Carver County.

A car driven by 51-year-old Daniel Wittenberg of Excelsior was going east when it crossed the center line and struck a car driven by the 58-year-old woman from Dassel.

She died in the crash. Her name has not been released yet.

Wittenberg was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

