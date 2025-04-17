Dassel Woman Hurt in Thursday Morning Crash
COKATO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Dassel was hurt in a Wright County crash Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Highway 12 in Cokato Township just after 11:00 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy and a car driven by 56-year-old Dawn Wheeler were both traveling westbound when the two vehicles collided.
The teen was not hurt, but Wheeler went to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
