Dassel Woman Hurt in Thursday Morning Crash

COKATO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Dassel was hurt in a Wright County crash Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Cokato Township just after 11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy and a car driven by 56-year-old Dawn Wheeler were both traveling westbound when the two vehicles collided.

The teen was not hurt, but Wheeler went to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

