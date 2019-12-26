Dassel Woman Hurt in Rollover

GREENLEAF -- A Dassel woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Meeker County Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at 180th Street in Greenleaf Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Jessie Janiak was heading south on Highway 22 near 180th Street, when she went off the road and rolled in the ditch.

She was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's believed wet road conditions played a factor.

