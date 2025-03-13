Dassel Home Heavily Damaged by Fire, Three Cats Presumed Dead

DASSEL (WJON News) -- A home in Dassel is heavily damaged by fire and three house cats are presumed dead.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of 5th Street North at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house.

Officers learned a woman with three dogs was outside in the backyard when she noticed the fire.

Katherine Christianson told authorities she tried to go back into the house to find her three cats but was overcome by the smoke.

No people were hurt in the fire and the cause is unknown.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

The sheriff's office says the house is owned by 44-year-old Dylan Walker of Dassel.

