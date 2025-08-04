November 30, 1937 – August 1, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Darwin “Doc” Gohman, age 87 of Clearwater. Doc passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025 at Willows Landing in Monticello. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visit will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church.

Darwin Theodor Gohman was born on the family farm on November 30, 1937, to Herman and Olga (Hinkemeyer) Gohman. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech. Doc served Honorably in the United States Navy and was stationed in Japan. He married Mary Jane Clement 64 years ago, on November 17, 1960. Doc worked for NSP Electric for many years, working as a chief operator, air quality control specialist and machinist. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Lions Club (won the prestigious Mel Jones award twice), and the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 (where he served as Commander of the Honor Squad for many years).

He enjoyed working on the farm, woodworking, welding, butchering, playing Cribbage and Fox. Doc was known for playing Santa and Mrs. Klaus with his wife and for the Hootenanny Clown Band.

Doc is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Janet (Barry) Flanders of Paynesville, Mike (Marie) of Clearwater, Kay (Pat) Hickey of Maple Lake; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dave of Detroit Lakes, Ron (Rose) of Clearwater; Jim of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly infant brother, Joseph; siblings Bill and Kathy; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Diane; and niece Diane.