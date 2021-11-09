Darren Todd Holen, 55, Long Prairie

June 27, 1966 - October 31, 2021

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Darren T Holen, 55, who died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home in Long Prairie. Pastor Burt Holmquist will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Darren was born June 27, 1966 to Robert Holen and Marilyn Miner in Minneapolis and has lived in Long Prairie since 1976. Darren worked several jobs including Circle R Ranch and most recently the Long Prairie Packing plant.

Darren was somewhat of a loner. He enjoyed fishing. He liked to search interesting topics on Youtube and watch movies. He enjoyed writing while listening to his favorite metal music. Those who new him will remember his wise cracks, quick wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his son Devin Flan; his brother Alan (Nancy) Rasmussen of Brainerd; his sister Judy (Dan) Claremboux of Stanchfeild, MN and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janlin Tomford.