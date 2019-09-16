Darren Lindquist, 38, Maple Grove

October 17, 1980 - September 16, 2019

Darren Lindquist, 38, of Maple Grove, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Brooklyn Park.

Visitation will be September 20, 2019 at 1:00PM at Emmanuel Christian Center in Spring Lake Park, MN.

Funeral services will be held September 20, 2019 at 2:00PM at Emmanuel Christian Center with Pastor Josh Underbakke of Hope Fellowship officiating. Arrangements are by Daniel Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Darren was born to Jean and Darrel on October 17, 1980. He graduated from Maple Grove High School and North Central University. He worked as a Loan Officer at AMEC. He had a passion for music, worship, and developing young musicians. He enjoyed fishing, being generous and blessing others.

Darren is survived by: Jean and Darrel: Adam, Joan, Tyler, Alayna: Krista, Bill, Will, and Jay.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to cover medical expenses or to support Bristol-Meyers Squibb.

Darren's GoFundME Memorial Fund