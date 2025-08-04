May 20, 1966 - August 3, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Darren Erickson, age 59, who fought a hard, courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Darren lived a life devoted to those he cherished most – his wife, children and grandchildren.

Darren was a pillar of strength, kindness and humor. He was a loving husband to Denise for 36 years, a father who always put his family first, and a grandfather who found endless joy in watching his grandchildren grow and thrive. His love was unconditional, his wisdom immeasurable, and his presence irreplaceable.

Darren enjoyed camping, fishing, pontoon rides and spending time with family. He found profound happiness in working in his shed, often gathering visitors for laughter and camaraderie. He was never one to pass up a chance to pick up his guitar – despite only knowing three songs (which he played with great enthusiasm and absolutely no apology). Those lucky enough to have heard his personal ‘greatest hits’ know that it wasn’t about the number of songs, but the joy and laughter they brought to every gathering.

Darren is survived by his wife, Denise; children, Travis (Jessica) Erickson, Cody (Kylie) Erickson, Holly (Cody) Smith, Cassie; and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Darlene; brother, Stewart (Patty) Erickson; sister, Lisa (Trace) McCoy; cherished in-laws; extended family; and countless friends. He is proceeded in death by his father, Eldon Erickson.

The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and Quiet Oaks for their compassionate care and support throughout Darren’s final days.

There will be a private celebration of life held for family and close friends.

You will always be in our hearts, Dad. Rest in peace and know that your love will never be forgotten.