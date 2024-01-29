Darrell W. Melby, 75, Little Rock

February 7, 1948 - January 26, 2024

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday February 2, 2024 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dixville for Darrell W. Melby, age 75, who passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 at his home. He was surrounded by his family and wife Sharen of 50 years. After many years of battling Parkinson’s Disease, his battle has come to an end. Burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and two hours prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Darrell was born on February 7th, 1948, in Shakopee, MN to George and Hazel (Busse) Melby. The family then relocated to a small farm just east of Rice, MN. Darrell attended Country school and then graduated from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 1966. He then went on to Saint Cloud Vocational College for Diesel Mechanics. Darrell was drafted into the Army and served his Country in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. Upon returning home, Darrell drove milk truck and farmed. He then met and later married Sharen Rau on July 20th, 1973. In 1973 Darrell purchased a farm 1 mile north of Little Rock, MN, where they chose to raise their three children. Darrell was a dairy cow and pig farmer until 1994. He went on to drive semi for Esselmann Store and Janson Trucking. Darrell held most of his passion in farming, hunting, driving semi, and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino. Darrell was a strong, independent, and hard-working man who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Sharen, children; Amy (Tom) Wagner of Hillman, Brad (Jeni) Melby of Rice, and Craig (Sally) Melby of Hillman; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Olivia, Victoria, Emma, Kendra, Brayden, Harley, Landyn, and Alexa; two great grandchildren, Tucker and Asher; sister Janis; and many friends and family. Darrell is proceeded in death by his father, George; mother Hazel; and brother Glenn.

Special thank you to the Adult Day Services family at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Disabled American Veterans, their drivers, and his caregivers at Horizon Health.