Darrell T. Rakotz, 68, St. Cloud

June 25, 1953 - May 12, 2022

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Darrell T. Rakotz, age 68, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Darrell was born in St. Cloud MN to Frank and Juletta (Chromey) Rakotz. He lived his childhood days in Waite Park, and later resided in St. Cloud. He worked most of his life in the plumbing wholesale business where he performed many duties, but most enjoyed driving truck.

He loved fishing, playing cribbage and especially ‘checking in’ with his family and many friends. Those who knew Darrell would agree he was quite a character. He had a very robust personality and made friends easily. Even though the words that came out of his mouth didn't always get checked by his brain, you could tell he always had good intentions and would do whatever it takes to help anyone out or make them feel like they had a friend, if not just to brighten their day.

Darrell was married to Betsy Hoover from 1978 to 2012. They have three children together.

Survivors include his children Andy (Jenelle) Rakotz, Woodbury; Teddy Rakotz, St. Cloud, and Susie Rakotz, South Haven; grandchildren Maks and Alex Rakotz and Odin Rakotz; brother Al Rakotz, Pequot Lakes and many nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Doreen Curtis, Cookie Bonovsky, Dale, Marlene, Marilyn, Frank and Tom Rakotz; nephews Kurt Curtis, David and Travis Bonovsky.

Special thanks to Doug Olson for lending a hand with yard work, allowing Darrel to stay in his home and for always being there for him.