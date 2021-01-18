Darrell F. Boulton, 73, St. Joseph

June 28, 1947 - January 17, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Darrell F. Boulton, age 73 of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Interment will take place with military honors at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery in Little Falls.

Darrell was born June 28, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota

to George and Gertrude (Seyer) Boulton. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Darrell was a U. S. Army Veteran from 1966-1968 serving in Vietnam. He married Cecilia A. “Sally” Salzer on April 12, 1969 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Darrell attended the St. Cloud Vocational School for sheet metal and later was the apprentice coordinator for Local #10 for 23 years. He was employed as a sheet metal worker by Local #10 at McDowall Company and Granite City Heating and other local companies. Darrell was a life member of the Cold Spring American Legion Post #455 where he served as Commander from 1988-1992, Bar Manager and Charitable Bar Manager from 1992-2011; he was a life member of the Cold Spring Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6915. He was a founding member of the Cold Spring Vietnam era Last Man’s Club. Darrell was also a member of the Northland Oliver Tractor Club, Hart Parr Oliver Collectors Club, the Support Group for Parkinson’s since 2013 and the ROMEO Club.

Darrell enjoyed fishing trips with his friends at the Jolly Fisherman Resort twice every year, spending time up north at the Pine Tree Acres, hunting and fishing with his family. He built his home in St. Joseph Township in 1974, raising his four children; built a hobby farm and raised beef cattle. Darrell was a hard worker, smart, conservative, loved sports, and had a great sense of humor.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Cecilia “Sally”; children, John of St. Joseph, Tracey of St. Augusta, Mike (Rebecca Mix) of St. Joseph and Tom (Judi) of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren, Bailey, Amber, Emily, Tyler, Aiden, Jacob and Maddie; brothers, Clayton (Marge) of St. Cloud and Wayne (Sandy) of New Berlin, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wesley; sister-in-law, Lenore Boulton and daughter-in-law, Jackie Welle Boulton.

Darrell’s family would like to thank the staff of Building 49-2 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center.