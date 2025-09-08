DARLING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight in Darling Township, about three miles east of Randall.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Kyle Kronbeck of Randall was eastbound on 195th Street when he misjudged a curve, lost control of the vehicle, and rolled into the ditch.

Kronbeck was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries.