Authorities Believe Alcohol Involved in Morrison County Crash
DARLING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities believe alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.
The crash happened just before midnight in Darling Township, about three miles east of Randall.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Kyle Kronbeck of Randall was eastbound on 195th Street when he misjudged a curve, lost control of the vehicle, and rolled into the ditch.
Kronbeck was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries.
