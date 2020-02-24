Darlene Stofflet, 70, Sauk Rapids

May 29, 1949 - February 20, 2020

Darlene Stofflet, age 70 of Sauk Rapids passed away February 20, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel. Rev. Keith Weise will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Darlene Marie Stofflet was born on May 29, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Wilford and Eleanor (Hoglon) Jansen. She graduated from Tech High School and was united in to marriage to Douglas Stofflet on October 25, 1971 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. She was an active member and taught Sunday School at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park for 25 years. She also worked at Fingerhut for 30 years. Darlene was a resident the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for 19 years. She enjoyed picking agates, fishing and being with her family. Darlene was an amazing mother and grandmother and is dearly loved and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughters: Kim (David) Demo, Foley and Lori (Joel) Obia of Big Lake as well as 3 grandchildren: Amara, Isioma and Chiyerem, and brother, Wally (Candy) Jansen, Rice and brother-in-laws; John and Larry Stofflet of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Douglas and brother and sister: Eddie and Patty.