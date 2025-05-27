Darlene M. Janski, 80, St. Cloud

May 19, 1945 - May 25, 2025

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Darlene M. Janski, age 80, of St. Cloud who died Sunday at her residence in St. Cloud. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Darlene was born May 19, 1945 in St. Cloud to Lorenzo and Florence (Pilarski) Janski. She attended school in Sauk Rapids and lived in Rice most of her life. Darlene was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. She enjoyed embroidery and word finds and was caring, friendly, compassionate, cheerful, social, polite and had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include her sisters, Delphine “Phinie” Keeney of Waite Park, Elaine Janski of Rice, Marion “Goldie” (Ron) Gallus of St. Cloud, Rita Janski of Little Falls and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ray and Jim.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to WACOSA or Opportunity Matters.