Darlene M. Frieler, 74, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 28, 2025 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Darlene Frieler, 74, of St. Cloud who died Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Darlene was born January 22, 1951 in Melrose to Leo & Bernetta (Loecken) Heinen, and grew up on a farm in Spring Hill. She married Rodney Frieler on May 19, 1973 in Spring Hill. Darlene has lived in the St. Cloud area all of her married life. She worked as an office manager for Prudential for 20 years and later for Donlin Company. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and was active in the Christian Mothers. She was also active in the Beaux & Bells Square Dance Club at Whitney. Darlene enjoyed spending time square dancing, working on puzzles, baking with her granddaughters, cooking, gardening vegetables and flowers, vacationing and spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and bus trips with her family.

She is survived by her husband Rodney of St. Cloud; sons, Robert of St. Cloud; Scott (Karey) of St. Cloud; sisters and brother, Betty (Bill) Frieler of Greenwald; Linda (Melvin) Feldewerd of New Munich; Andrew (Judy) Heinen of Melrose; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Simon) Berg-Arnold, Kaitlyn Gertsema, Rebekah Frieler, Hannah Frieler, Elizabeth Frieler, Gabriela Frieler, great grandchildren, Theodore, Hazel, Josephine Berg-Arnold.

She is preceded in death by her parents.