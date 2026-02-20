May 15, 1940 - February 16, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 27, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Darlene M. Grams, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, February 16, 2025 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Darlene was born on May 15, 1940, to Bernard and Margaret (Scheeler) Grams in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Darlene lived her entire life in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. She worked at Lantz Lens, enjoyed playing cards and visiting casinos with her brother and mother. She was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a faithful member until her passing. She was known for her warm spirit and more than anything, Darlene cherished her family. Memories include Summer vacations with her niece and nephew and birthday parties for her great niece and nephew.

Darlene is survived by her niece, Robin Harris, and nephew Jim (Jackie) Harris; great‑niece and nephew, Damon and Kira; and her brother‑in‑law, Gale Harris as well as many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard; mother, Margaret; brother, Leroy; and sister, Lucille Harris.

Darlene will be remembered for her kindness, her devotion to family, and the simple joys she brought to those around her. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.