February 3, 1936 – December 5, 2025

Darien David DeRocher was a loving husband, father, grandfather and coach. Darien was born to Earl and Lena DeRocher on February 3, 1936.

He passed away at the age of 89 years old on December 5, 2025. Darien spent much of his life in Brainerd, MN; where he met Mary (Zander) who grew up just a few blocks away. He fondly remembered throwing snowballs at Mary during their childhood, a playful beginning to a lifelong partnership. They were married on November 28, 1959. The DeRocher’s chose to live and raise their family in Foley, MN. Together, they raised their four children, Jody, Jim, Jeff and Jill. He and Mary had in inseparable partnership in marriage for 62 years until her death in 2021.

He displayed a lifetime devotion and unwavering commitment to Minnesota athletics as a player, coach, athletic director and lifelong supporter.

At Brainerd High School, he excelled in football, was part of the state champion basketball team, and played catcher in baseball. At St. John’s University he played football for legendary Coach John Gagliardi as one of his first recruits. Darien earned his bachelor’s degree in education at St. John’s University. Coach Gagliardi described him as “always willing to help the team by switching positions and eventually became center… throughout the years his role has been -- invaluable contributions but rarely in the limelight -- a vital cog on the team.”

Darien leaves behind a legacy defined by excellence, integrity, and profound impact on Minnesota athletics. Widely respected as both a coach and athletic director, his influence has been felt across generations. For 36 years, he devoted himself to the Foley community as a teacher, coach and athletic and activities director, shaping the lives of students, athletes and fellow coaches. He was also a charter member of the Foley Yacht Club.

His leadership extended beyond Foley. Over five decades, Darien distinguished himself as a coach, athletic director, mentor and statewide coaches advocate, serving as Executive Director of the Minnesota State Coaches Association and longtime editor of The Prep Coach. Through these roles, he helped elevate and shape the coaching profession he loved- touching countless student athletes and coaches across our state.

His remarkable career was recognized with numerous accolades and honors such as Minnesota Athletic Director of the Year, Brainerd High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Foley High School Athletic Hall of Fame and was humbled with the naming of DeRocher Football field at Foley High School, reflecting the deep gratitude and respect of the communities and colleagues he inspired.

He championed the academic and well-rounded development of student-athletes and was a strong supporter of all extracurricular programs that enriched student’s lives. He believed that being a student-athlete meant excelling in both academics and in character above all. His greatest professional reward was seeing student-athletes and coaches supported, empowered, and encouraged.

Darien and Mary returned to the Brainerd-Baxter lakes area in 1994, where they enjoyed their retirement years together at the lake. He had many friends and enjoyed cribbage, bird watching, and was an avid reader.

Darien’s lifelong passion for athletics remained until his final day. He was a devoted supporter of the Brainerd Warriors, Foley Falcons, sports programs throughout Minnesota, with an extra special place in his heart for his beloved St. John’s University Johnnies. His enthusiasm and commitment to Minnesota athletics are deeply woven and endures within his family.

He is survived by his children James of Murphysboro, IL, Jeffrey (Cindy) of Foley, Jill (Scott) Hollenkamp of Sartell, son-in-law Pete Garberg of Minneapolis, brother-in-law James (Mary Ann) Zander of Gold Canyon, AZ, nieces, nephews, and a loving bunch of seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, with the fifteenth expected in Spring.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, daughter Jody Garberg, parents Earl and Lena, and brother Earl Jr.

Darien’s family would like to send heartfelt thanks to his caregivers at Nordic Woods Assisted Living for caring for him over the last ten months.

Coach, you left the field better than you found it, the whistle has blown, the game is won. With deep gratitude- from your family, your players, your colleagues, and your community. Forever our coach.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Darien and Mary DeRocher Scholarship Fund.