Danny “Dan” Thomas Kramer, 63, St. Cloud

October 8, 1959 - May 15, 2023

A celebration of life for Danny “Dan” Thomas Kramer, age 63, of St. Cloud, will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, 3013 Roosevelt Rd, St. Cloud from 12 PM until 3 PM. The prayer service will be held at 1:30 PM. Danny passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 15, 2023.

Dan was born on October 8, 1959, to Irene (Newton) Kramer and Urban Kramer in Morris, Minnesota.

Dan married his high school sweetheart, Carol Goodell. The two were married on November 18, 1978, in St. Peter Minnesota. Dan and Carol went on to have two children, Tara (Kramer) Kaeter and Scott Kramer. In 1983 they decided to make the St Cloud MN area their home where they would go on to raise their family. In 2003, Dan retired from Dezurik to spend time with his family and help around different family businesses. Dan’s favorite past times included spending time at the family cabin in Osakis MN, ice fishing, hunting, enjoying warm winters in Arizona, weekends at the racetrack watching his grandson race, and supporting his grandchildren in their many activities. Dan was a wise person and someone who everyone went to for advice, a helping hand, and to help solve problems. The family was most important to him.

Left to cherish his memory his wife, Carol, St Cloud, daughter, Tara (Jason) Kaeter of St. Cloud, and son, Scott (Emma) Kramer of St. Cloud. Grandchildren, Tyler and Jordyn Kaeter St Cloud, Madison, and Jaxen Kramer St. Cloud. His siblings Evelyn (James) Rognlin, Caroline (Bob) Murray, Shirley (Cedric) Zemke, Margaret (Bradley) Flateland, Irene (Dean) Zens, Patricia (Don) Lawson, Larry (Pam) Kramer, Dwight (Sherry) Kramer, Jamie Goulson, father in law Richard Goodell, in-laws Chris (Bruce) Manteufel, Linda Stavne and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who are very special to him.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Irene (Newton) and Urban Kramer, mother-in-law, Amy Goodell, brother-in-law, Richard Goodell, nephew, Darren Rognlin, and niece, Erica Grothe

Loving you forever; forever in our hearts. Not a day will go by when you’re not loved and missed.

Our family would like to thank all of our family and friends for all the love and support. Thank you to the CentraCare ICU nurses and the doctor who was so compassionate with our family through this challenging journey.