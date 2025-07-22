October 23, 1993 – July 20, 2025

Daniel Timothy Vaughan, age 31, of Clearwater, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 20, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July, 26 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, MN. Rev. Joshua Reber will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 25, from 4-8:00pm at the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater, MN.

Danny was born on October 23, 1993 to Jonathon and Rebecca (Krantz) Vaughan in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated high school from St. Cloud Tech. in 2012. He went on to work for Klein Underground LLC for 12 years. Danny enjoyed snowmobiles, dirt bikes, truck pulls, and he loved to ride his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed hanging out with the guys and his best friend, Drew. He aspired to own his own land with a barn style home, where he would operate his own sawmill and build his own “sick-ass” truck, it just came a little bit sooner, just in Heaven, not on Earth. He was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephew; he was so caring and loved spending time with them. Danny was an amazing and loving brother, his bond with Bob was one of its own. He truly was a great friend to everyone he met; he cared so much about others.

Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Lorna Vaughan.

His memory will carry on by his parents, Jonathon and Rebecca Vaughan; sister, Whitney (Joseph) Zirbes; brother, Bob Vaughan; Goddaughter and niece, Ivy Mae Zirbes; nephew, Ellar Zirbes; best friends, Drew and Blake; and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.