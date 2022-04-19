Daniel Peter Price, 11, West Fargo

April 5, 2011 - April 16, 2022

A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel for Daniel Price, 11, of West Fargo who died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Deacon Larry Lawinger will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.

Daniel was born April 5, 2011 to David and Lucynda (Kramer) Price in Madison, WI. Daniel had many health challenges that were a part of his short life. Despite these, he was a strong, soft-spoken, happy boy who had a wonderful smile and eyelashes that were envied by many. He attended the fifth grade at L.E. Berger Elementary where he like art and music. He was well known and liked by the Sanford Health Community and the Beyond Boundaries staff who provided him therapy. He was especially happy when going for rides and going for walks both while wearing his Batman hat.

Daniel will be dearly missed by his mom and dad; siblings Alexander, Esther and Ian, all of West Fargo; Grandparents Gail and Karel Price of Oklahoma City and LeRoy and Mary Kramer of Long Prairie; several aunts, uncles and cousins.