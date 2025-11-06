June 2, 1971 - November 2, 2025

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 14, with the Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Daniel Ilunga Yakalu Madimba, age 54, who passed away peacefully on Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Bishop Bill Snell will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Daniel was born June 2, 1971 in The Democratic Republic of the Congo to Lunga Ntaka and Mwanza Tshinu. He married Rebecca Tshindibu in 1996, and together they built a beautiful life filled with faith, love and family. Daniel was a dedicated semi- truck owner-operator who took pride in his work and the independence it provided. Outside of his career, he found joy in soccer, boxing, going to church, and serving others. Above all, Daniel loved his family deeply and was a pillar of strength and faith for all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca of Sauk Rapids; his children, Lydie of Sauk Rapids, Freddy of Montrose, Moise of Sauk Rapids, Elie of St. Cloud, Hénoc of Sauk Rapids, Israel of St. Peter and Sarah of Sauk Rapids; as well as eight siblings.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings.