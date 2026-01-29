May 23, 1963 – January 24, 2026

Daniel Richard Knoll, 62, of St. Cloud passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 6, 2026, at Christ Church Newman Center, visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery, Ronneby.

Dan was born on May 23, 1963, in Minneapolis, MN to David and Judy (Brewer) Knoll. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1981. Dan attended St. Cloud State University where he earned a Bachelor of Criminal Justice. He went on to work at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Dept for 33 years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2020. While at the Sheriff’s Dept he was a member of the dive team and trained in as many tactics and with as many weapons as he could. Dan had a deep love for martial arts and studied many different styles/forms and earned numerous awards and belts. He also loved swimming, scuba diving, going for rides on his Harley Davidson, attending every family event he could, and spending time with his immediate family, especially his grandkids.

Dan is survived by his mother, Judy Knoll of St. Cloud; sons, Micheal (Bridget) Cheyne-Knoll and Kris Carter of Gransbury, TX; grandchildren, Wyatt & Willow Cheyne, and William Knoll; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Knoll and sister, Karla Knoll.