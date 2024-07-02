Daniel Joseph Manlick, 60, Little Falls

October 1, 1963 - July 2, 2024

Daniel Joseph Manlick, 60 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at his home from Pancreatic Cancer as the result of his exposure to the burn pits in Iraq. He died serving his Country. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 A.M. at the Little Falls Alliance Church with Pastor Ryan Olson officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A reception will follow at the Little Falls American Legion in Little Falls. The military honors will be provided by The Little Falls American Legion Post #46, The Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and The Little Falls DAV Chapter #12. The service will be lived streamed the link is listed below.

Daniel Joseph Manlick was born on October 1, 1963 in Little Falls, MN to Raymond and Olive (Schneider) Manlick. He grew up in Little Falls with his five siblings, Randy, Larry, Rose, Shelly and Susan. Dan graduated with the class of 1980 from Little Falls Community Schools. He served his Country in the United States Army from 1980 until his honorable discharge in 2023. Dan proudly served for 41 years as a Logistic Specialist and was deployed three times. He received numerous awards, medals and received the Army Commendation Medal. Dan was united in marriage to Susan Bramhall on August 14,1999 at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the main gates. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Dan enjoyed camping, wood working, deer hunting, fishing, traveling and doing home improvement projects. The couple recently enjoyed time together at their seasonal campsite. He was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #1112, where he served as Commander for two terms, Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and the Little Falls DAV Chapter #12. Dan and Sue where members of the Little Falls Alliance Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Bramhall; step-daughter, Candace (Jeremy) Reed, step-son, Curtis Venske; parents, Raymond and Olive Manlick; siblings, Randy (Denise) Manlick, Larry (Alice) Manlick, Rose (Maurice) Strom, Shelly (Alan) Knutson, Susan (Larry) Nelson; grandchildren, Jeramiah Reed, William Reed, Lucas Venske and Katelyn Venske and his beloved dog, Clyde.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph (Dorothy) Manlick, Andrew (Lorraine) Scheider and his dog, Chief.

Honorary Urn Bearers: Gary Sperl, Jeremy Reed, John Jenks and Robert Stoltman.