St. Cloud — Daniel L. Finken, 81, of St. Cloud and Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

Dan was born August 19, 1945, to Daniel and Anna (Classen) Finken in Elrosa, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in Elrosa and served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Cloud Body Shop and Waite Park Auto in Waite Park and also owned and managed rental properties in the area. Dan enjoyed working on cars, especially old Chevy pickup trucks and El Caminos, selling cars, attending car shows and dirt track races, and occasionally winning a game of 500. He was known for his work ethic, honesty and love of wearing cowboy boots.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Survivors include his children, Michael of St. Cloud and Shelly (Larry) Rahn of Avon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; significant other, Deb Kosbab of Apache Junction, Arizona; brother-in-law, Wayne Schrantz of Brooten; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jim (Rose Ann) and Mary Lou Schrantz.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Daniel L. Finken obituary