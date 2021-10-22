Daniel A. Stein, 73, Cold Spring

September 30, 1947 - October 19, 2021

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with visitation at noon at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Dan lost his eleven year battle with bone cancer and passed quietly from his wife’s arms into Jesus’ arms Tuesday.

Dan was born to Daniel F. and Hilda (Eisenschenk) Stein in St. Cloud. He married Kasi Garr on December 12, 1977, in Watertown, SD. Dan served as a radioman on a destroyer escort from 1965 to 1968 for the U.S. Navy. Returning from service he worked at Miller Masonry and then the Cold Spring Granite Company, retiring after 35 years. He became a salesman at Kollman Monument for over ten years, before fully retiring.

Dan was an enthusiastic member of St. Boniface Parish and on the Grasshopper Chapel Upkeep/Hosting Team.

Survivors include his wife, Kasi; sons and daughters, Bill (Dawn) Howard, Stormy (Lindsey) Smith, Ashlee (Neil) Anderson, and Amber (Adam) Haugen; sisters and brothers: Mary (Jerry Shea) Sullivan, LaVerne Van Tassel, Ron (Pinkie) Stein, Dorothy (Dave) Rausch, Tim (Jan) Stein, Ann (Mike) Forner; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Haugen; and brother-in-law,

Bob Van Tassel.