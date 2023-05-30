Dana Donabauer, 40, St. Cloud

October 15, 1982 - May 26, 2023

Dana Donabauer, age 40 of St. Cloud, died Friday, May 26, 2023.

Dana was born on October 15, 1982, in Minneapolis, MN to Randy and Mary Kay (Dingmann) Donabauer. She worked 16 years as a CNA. Dana loved cooking, golfing, boating, and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter, Chloe Thomes; mother, Kay; sisters, Tara (Keith) Bierschbach, Holly (Luke) Kramer; brother, Shawn (Karen) Donabauer; stepsisters, Sonja (Mike) Estwick, Theresa (Tom) Petermeier, Jerel (Mike Fritz) Honer; aunt, Marlene (Gordon Schlichting) Dingmann; 9 nieces and nephews; many step-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randy; stepfather, Jerry Honer; and stepsister, Brenda Locken.

A private Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.