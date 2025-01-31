Dallas Cowboys’ Spann-Ford Makes Surprise Visit to Former School
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's own Brevyn Spann-Ford visited his old stomping grounds this week.
The St. Cloud Tech Tiger football program posted on social media that he visited South Junior High.
Spann-Ford just finished his rookie season as a Tight End with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in 17 games and finished with nine receptions for 88 yards. His longest catch was for 18 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per reception.
After graduating from St. Cloud Tech High School, Spann-Ford had a successful college career at the University of Minnesota. He played for the Golden Gophers from 2018 through 2023 playing in 49 games, with 867 total receiving yards.
