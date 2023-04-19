Dale Schneider, 76, St. Joseph

October 22, 1946 - April 14, 2023

attachment-Dale Schneider loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph for Dale A. Schneider, age 76, of St. Joseph. He passed away April 14, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Collegeville.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center, Fruit Farm Road, Collegeville, and one hour prior to Mass on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Livestream will be available through the St. Joseph Catholic Church You Tube Channel.

Dale was born on October 22, 1946 in St. Cloud to Marcellus Sr. “Sal” and Margaret (Studer). He married Diane “Bip” Klein on May 25, 1977 in Collegeville. Dale worked at Pliam’s Linoleum and Bernick’s before purchasing Sal’s Bar and Grill from his parents in 1971. He met thousands of people including Johnnies and Bennies in those 52 years and many would often return to visit and catch up on old times. Dale loved cooking! He was happiest at Sal’s. Dale enjoyed fishing! He seldom had trouble finding someone to make the trek to Backus with him for a couple days each week during the summer.

Dale is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Kyle (Lori), Meghan, and Michael of St. Joseph, Katie (Nick) Willenbring of Cold Spring; Craig (Becca) Peterson from his first marriage; siblings, Sr. Rose Margaret, Dennis (Marsha), Doris (Jim) Goodrum, Marcellus Jr. (Darlene), Margie (Scott) Bjorklund, Wilma (Jim) Schwegel, Noemi (Harry) Aylesworth, and Nita Schneider; grandchildren, Mallory, Anika, Jaxson, and Ashton, Daren and Brenna; and extended family and numerous friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents Sal and Margaret; siblings, Geraldine, Glen and Dean; and Dale Peterson from his first marriage.

We’d like to thank the Staff of CentraCare Plaza and the St. Cloud Hospital.