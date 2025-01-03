Dale J. Schlangen, 65, Lake Henry

January 18, 1959 - December 31, 2024

attachment-Dale Schlangen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dale J. Schlangen, 65, of Lake Henry will be 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Dale passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 11:00 a.m. on Monday, both at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Catholic United Financial will pray a rosary at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Dale was born on January 18, 1959 in Paynesville to Daniel and Juanita (Renneker) Schlangen. He married Julie Spanier on October 16, 1982 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Together they raised five children on their farm near Lake Henry. Dale was self-employed in construction and farming all his life. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Parish, Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph’s Society, the Lake Henry Lions and the Knights of Columbus.

Dale loved going to auctions, always looking for a good deal and usually doing a little PR work, resulting in some odd jobs. If you knew him, there is a good chance he helped you move, lift or build something. Even though he had everyone’s phone number memorized, he liked driving to see if someone was home instead of calling. Dale didn’t take vacations, but he travelled every back road from Renville to Sauk Centre, Holdingford to Eden Valley (he believed they were faster). He did take one road trip with the family to Nebraska where he sat in the back because he was the only one who didn’t get car sick. He enjoyed farming when he didn’t have to fix something. Dale was always willing to start up a skid loader or tractor to make the grandkids happy, and he enjoyed teaching young people the skills of construction. He maybe didn’t say it, but he showed his love daily.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, of 42 years; children, Nicole (Adam) Larson of Prior Lake, Tony (Pam) of Sauk Centre, Jacque (Wade) Kelly of Lake Henry, Andrea (Marshall) Benzine of Bloomington, Erika (Elliott) Skogen of Ramsey; nine grandchildren, Hailey, Luke, Addison and Emma Schlangen, Cooper, Carly and Cullen Kelly, Isaac Benzine, Everett Skogen; sister, Jane Konz; brothers, Karl, Gary (Janet), Leo (Marlene), Scott (Mary); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Virgil and Kevin Schlangen.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.