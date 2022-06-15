Dale E. Schlagheck, 95, St. Cloud

June 17, 1926 - June 10, 2022

attachment-Dale Schlagheck loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dale E. Schlagheck, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at church on Monday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dale was born on June 17, 1926 in St. Cloud to Albert and Mary (Meyer) Schlagheck. He served honorably in the United States Navy on the USS Converse during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. Dale married Hellen J. Link on April 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked for Electrolux for 42 years before retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the VFW Granite Post #428, the American Legion Post # 76, and Officer of the International Association of Machinists Local 623. Dale volunteered for many years at the St. Cloud V. A. Hospital and St. Benedicts Senior Community.

He enjoyed baseball (Specifically the Minnesota Twins), fishing, playing cards, and trips to the casino. Dale especially loved the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Mark) Haug of Copley, OH, LouAnn Billig of Spicer, Janice (Tom) Smelter of Sauk Rapids, Mary (Jeff) Herring of Dover, New Hampshire; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; sister, Bernice Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by parents; wife, Hellen in 2009; siblings, Pearl Cordie, Emil, Ward, Orville, Allen and one infant Beatrice.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Benedicts Village and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Dale.