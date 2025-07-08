February 11, 1934 - July 4, 2025

Cyril Jude Schaefer, 91, Sartell, MN died July 4 2025. He was born in Chicago February 11, 1934 to Cyril and Una (Westbrook) Schaefer. He attended Loyola Academy, Wright Jr. College and DePaul University. He married Nancy (Letarte) in 1960 at Providence Catholic Church in Chicago and moved to Sartell, MN in 1973 where they raised eight children.

Cy worked for the MN Correctional Facility and as an Estimator for SEH. He was semi pro football player, enjoyed metal detecting, President and Secretary of the Great River Regional Coin Club for over 30 years, Cubs fan, expert in frugality, avid hunter, a known prankster, considered himself the “best driver in the world”, and has had many drag races with unsuspecting drivers.

Survived by children, Suzanne (Omri Shochatovitz)of Minneapolis, Cy Jr (Bonnie)of Anaconda, MT, Phil (Carla) of Waite Park, Cynthia of Minneapolis, Annmarie Moilanen (Mike) of Rice, Mary Nelson (John) of Plainfield, IL, Virginia Daniels (Mike) of Sauk Rapids, Sharon Mentzer (Kevin) of Sartell. 25 grandchildren and 7 (two on the way) great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; brother, David (Sue) Schaefer MD Rochester, MI.

Preceded in death by parents, wife, Nancy; siblings Anne, Anthony, Brice, Martin (Judy) Schaefer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Thursday, July 10, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with parish prayers at 7:00pm at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space and one hour prior to service at the Church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.