Cynthia “Cynde” L. Hammerel, 66, Sauk Rapids

July 11, 1954 - April 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Cynthia “Cynde” L. Hammerel, age 66, who passed away Thursday at her daughter’s residence after a short but courageous battle with liver cancer. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Cynde was born July 11, 1954 in St. Cloud to Lloyd & Rita (Beam) Hammerel. She worked as an LPN before she became a licensed child care provider. Cynde cared for people and their children for over 26 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She loved going to flea markets and antiquing, going on girls’ trips and being with her granddaughters. She was strong willed, yet selfless in serving others. Cynde had the biggest heart and was very kind. She liked to have a good time, and to speak her mind. Cynde was uncomplicated and her family was the most important thing in her life.

Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany (Josh) Vraa of Sauk Rapids; granddaughters, Peyton Adeline Rita and Remington Louise at home; and brother and sisters, Donald of Rice, Anita (Jim) Peitz of Sauk Rapids, Bonnie (Gordon Jr.) Ring of Rockville, and Terri Hammerel Conser of Rice. Cynde was preceded in death by her parents.