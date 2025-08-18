ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball team is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the pre-season poll.

The National Junior College Athletic Association Division III pre-season poll was released on Monday. The Cyclones are ranked #7 in the poll with 54 points.

Another Minnesota team, Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, is ranked #3 in the poll with 78 points.

Century College in White Bear Lake is ranked #9 with 42 points.

SCTCC starts its season this weekend at the Rockford Tournament.

Their first home match is on Wednesday, August 27th, versus Ridgewater College.

Their roster is filled with women with ties to central Minnesota, including: Brooten, Rockford, Ogilvie, Monticello, Paynesville, Zimmerman, Annandale, Big Lake, Princeton, Milaca and South Haven

Get our free mobile app

Last season, the Cyclones had an 18-7 overall record and went 9-3 in the conference.