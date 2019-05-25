Cyclones Fall to Sharks, End Post-Season Run

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball team dropped their third straight in the NJCAA Division III consolation quarterfinal game against Suffolk County Community College on Friday afternoon.

St. Cloud Tech fell behind early. Suffolk put up two in the first inning and three more in the second to take a commanding 5-0 lead. The Sharks added to that lead with another run in the top of the fourth.

SCTCC got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. They tallied just one run and would be unable to add any more. The Cyclones fell 6-1.

Regan Jastram scored the lone run for SCTCC. McKenzie Ebert finished with two hits and an RBI. Pitcher Sam Patton threw in all seven innings. She finished the day with five strikeouts, five errors, 10 hits, and six runs.

The Cyclones finish the season with an overall record of 32-17-1.