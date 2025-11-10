May 2, 1953 - November 6, 2025

Celebration of Life will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Route 26 Bar and Grill 32992 Nature Rd. Foley for Curtis L. Moren, age 72, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private inurnment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Curtis was born May 2, 1953 in Minneapolis to Marvin and Alice (Struffert) Moren. He grew up in Ramey, MN and later moved to St. Cloud. Curtis married Sandy Athen in October 1973 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He was a truck driver for 36 years for PAN-O-GOLD Baking Co. Curtis was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake with the entire lake family. Curtis was known to be a perfectionist, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy of St. Cloud; daughter, Angie (Jessy) McKenzie St. Joseph; grandchildren, Bryce and Riley; mother, Alice of St. Cloud; siblings, Sharon (Charles) Kalkman of Sartell, Cindy Girtz of Arizona, Denise (Paul) Ditlevson of St. Cloud and Gail (Jeff) Boigenzahn of Mondovi, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

His is preceded in death by his father, Marvin; son, Adam; brother, Douglas, and brother-in- law, Terry Girtz.