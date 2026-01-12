The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a stolen Cub Cadet lawnmower. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it was removed from a shed on the 200 block of 34th Avenue South.

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

Sartell Tampering

The Sartell Police Department are reporting numerous incidents of tampering with motor vehicles. Mages says one victim says they noticed their steering column and ignition was damaged. She says another victim had camera footage of a kid going through their vehicle. Mages explains a 3rd victim complaints that their catalytic converter had been bent.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.