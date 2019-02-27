Cruikshank Planning 2nd EPIC Event [PODCAST]

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation along with St. Cloud Technical and Community College, St. Cloud State University, Rasmussen College, Partner for Student Success, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, CMMA, Career Solutions, Junior Achievement and DEED put on an event called EPIC last week at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College for high school sophomores. Nearly 2,500 students from 24 different high schools attended the event.

Gail Cruikshank, Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director, joined me on WJON today. She says the students were exposed to careers and many employers in St. Cloud representing a wide variety of jobs and careers. Listen to my conversation with Gail below.

Learn more about EPIC on their facebook page or visit their website greaterstcloudjobspot.com .