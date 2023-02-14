Crash West of Buckman Sends Two to Hospital
MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash west of Buckman has sent two juveniles two the hospital.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Monday, about 2:30, at the intersection of 93rd Street and 260th Avenue.
Officials say 29-year-old Brian Dukowitz Jr. from Little Falls was driving southbound on 260th Avenue. He allegedly slowed for a stop sign but did not stop completely before entering the intersection.
A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old could not stop in time and crashed into Dukowitz’s vehicle.
That driver, and a 14-year-old passenger, were sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
